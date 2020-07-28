Novant Health Wellness Cup presented to Trinity Oaks

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce recently presented the 2020 Novant Health Corporate Wellness Cup to Trinity Oaks in recognition of their successful wellness programs.
“Trinity Oaks has gone above and beyond to keep their employees and their residents healthy and happy during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Gary Blabon, President of Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and 2020 Chamber Chair of the Board. Novant Health has presented this award for the past six years to encourage business wellness programs.
Bill Johnson, Executive Director of Trinity Oaks, received the award on behalf of the staff and residents recognizing how hard everyone has worked since the very beginning of the pandemic.
“The traveling trophy is usually awarded during the Chamber’s Dragon Boat Festival,” said Chamber President Elaine Spalding. She continued, “Unfortunately, we had to postpone the Festival due to COVID-19; however, we could not postpone recognizing Trinity Oaks!”
Dragon Boat Committee Chair Daniel Matangira announced that next year’s Dragon Boat Festival will be held on Sat., July 24, 2021, at the Shrine Club on High Rock Lake.
For more information on the Dragon Boat Festival, please contact the Rowan Chamber at (704) 633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or www.rowanchamber.com
