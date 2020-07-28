Member of Trump Campaign speaks about plans for presidential nomination to be accepted in Charlotte

“Most of those details are still being ironed out. Obviously, we want to do this in a way that’s safe for everyone – socially distanced and responsible,” explained Lotter. “But the one thing I can tell you is well, we’re the Trump campaign. We don’t do anything small so I guarantee you whatever we do and whatever it looks like, it’ll feel big, it’ll look big and if our online programming during the week is any indication, millions upon millions of people will be watching it.”