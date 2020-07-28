Kayaker adrift since Sunday night rescued by Coast Guard

SOUTH POINT, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coast Guard and Hawaii County Fire crews came to the rescue of a man off Hawaii Island’s South Point Monday.
The kayaker said he drifted offshore after becoming beset by the weather while fishing Sunday night.
The call for a kayaker in distress was received just before 8 a.m. Monday.
Air crews and ocean crews were then dispatched to find the man. They located him about six miles from shore.
They said his white kayak blended in with the white wash, making it difficult to find him. They urge all mariners to wear brightly colored clothing while out on the waters.
“Even the most experienced mariner can find themselves in trouble when out on the ocean and that is especially true following a large storm,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lackey, a Sector Honolulu watchstander. “The Islands are still feeling the after effects of Hurricane Douglas and we urge people to exercise caution due to the high surf and strong rip currents caused by the storm.”
No major injuries were reported.
