Isolated thunderstorms could douse near 100° heat indices Tuesday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The heat index continues to aim towards the 100° mark again today for most neighborhoods in the Piedmont and southern Foothills this afternoon.
There’ll be a couple of isolated thunderstorms around this afternoon before more widespread showers and thunderstorms break out Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Even though no organized severe weather is anticipated, any storm that develops may contain heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds and localized flooding could be an issue in some neighborhoods.
With more cloud cover and better thunderstorm chances, high temperatures are forecast to back off to near - or even a little below - 90° for the rest of the week after today.
No tropical activity is expected to impact the Carolinas through this weekend, but we are tracking a weather disturbance in the western Atlantic Ocean today, which will likely develop into a tropical depression and eventually a tropical storm before the end of the work week.
A lot can change in the coming days, yet weather models forecast this system to head toward the Bahamas by the end of the weekend, so this will be something we’ll need to monitor closely for any potential Carolina impacts next week.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
