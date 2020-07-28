Hurricane Hunters to investigate strengthening Tropical Cyclone Nine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As of Tuesday morning, the government of the Dominican Republic has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border with Haiti as Potential Tropical Nine inches closer to their island’s coast, according the National Hurricane Center.
Some strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours, and the system is forecast to become a tropical storm tonight or Wednesday. Once this system becomes a tropical storm, it would be named Isaias (ees-ah-EE-ahs).
A U.S. Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system early this afternoon, and should provide additional information on the intensity and structure of the low pressure area.
The system is moving toward the west near 23 mph, and this general motion should continue during the next few days. On the forecast track, the system is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands on Wednesday, and near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday night, and near or over Hispaniola on Thursday.
The details of the long-range track and intensity forecasts are more uncertain than usual since the system does not have a well-defined center and could move over portions of the Greater Antilles later this week. However, this system could bring some rainfall and wind impacts to portions of Hispaniola, Cuba, the Bahamas, and Florida by the end of the week.
Interests there should monitor its progress and updates to the forecast over the next few days. At this time, the system doesn't pose an imminent to the Carolinas.
- First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
