Heat Index near 100° today

There’ll be a couple of isolated thunderstorms around this afternoon before more widespread showers and thunderstorms break out Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Even though no organized severe weather is anticipated, any storm that develops may contain heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds and localized flooding could be an issue in some neighborhoods. With more cloud cover and better thunderstorm chances, high temperatures are forecast to back off to near - or even a little below - 90° for the rest of the week after today.