Heat Index near 100° today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will mark the 19th straight day of high temperatures in the 90s in Charlotte, tying for 5th place on the list of record consecutive days of 90° or better.
That’s impressive, but a serious challenge to the all-time record of 33 consecutive 90°+ days set in 1993 is still about two weeks distant. Maybe that’s not such a bad thing!
As for today, we’ll make another run up into the middle 90s under mostly sunny skies. Keep in mind, the heat index will push 100° again for most Piedmont neighborhoods and even a little higher in communities along and east of I-85.
There’ll be a couple of isolated thunderstorms around this afternoon before more widespread showers and thunderstorms break out Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Even though no organized severe weather is anticipated, any storm that develops may contain heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds and localized flooding could be an issue in some neighborhoods. With more cloud cover and better thunderstorm chances, high temperatures are forecast to back off to near - or even a little below - 90° for the rest of the week after today.
No tropical activity is expected to impact the Carolinas through this weekend, but we are tracking a weather disturbance in the western Atlantic Ocean today, which will likely develop into a tropical depression and eventually a tropical storm before the end of the work week.
A lot can change in the coming days, yet weather models forecast this system to head toward the Bahamas by the end of the weekend, so this will be something we’ll need to monitor closely for any potential Carolina impacts next week.
Keep cool and have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.