Fort Bragg paratrooper returns home: ‘Gone but never forgotten’

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) - A Fort Bragg, North Carolina-based paratrooper who died after his vehicle rolled over in the country of Syria this month has returned home.
“U.S. Army SG Bryan “Cooper” Mount, a cavalry scout assigned to 1st Squadron, 73rd Calvary Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, returned home during a dignified transfer July 26, 2020 at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware,” the 82nd Airborne Division posted in a Facebook video Monday.
The 25-year-old, who was based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, was from St. George, Utah.
“Last night we welcomed home our fallen hero, Sgt. Bryan “Cooper” Mount, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division,” the division posted. “Gone but NEVER forgotten.”
Military officials said Mount was injured when his mine resistant, all-terrain vehicle rolled over. The Department of Defense said the accident occurred while Mount was conducting reconnaissance operations in eastern Syria.
The incident remains under investigation. Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, the commander of the 82nd, said Mount was “a true American hero paratrooper.”
