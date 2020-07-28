‘COVID Busters’ poster contest aims to inform community about staying safe in the pandemic

Posters designed by kids will be placed throughout the area to remind people how to stay safe during the pandemic. (Source: WBTV File)
By David Whisenant | July 28, 2020 at 7:30 AM EDT - Updated July 28 at 7:30 AM

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Have you heard of the “COVID Busters?” They’re a group of rising 5th graders in Rowan County who have created a poster contest to remind people of the CDC’s recommended precautions against COVID-19.

They’ve spoken with Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander. She is going to be the judge, and the mayor’s office is providing a cash prize for the winners. There are $50, $40, and $30 prizes to be awarded for places one, two, and three.

The contest is open to all rising 4th and 5th graders in Rowan County.

If you want to submit a poster, it needs to be 24 by 36 inches and can be dropped off at South Main Book Company by Aug. 1. Contact the group at covidbustersnc@gmail.com or visit covidbustersnc.org.

