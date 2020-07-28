‘COVID Busters’ poster contest aims to inform community about staying safe in the pandemic

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Have you heard of the “COVID Busters?” They’re a group of rising 5th graders in Rowan County who have created a poster contest to remind people of the CDC’s recommended precautions against COVID-19.
They’ve spoken with Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander. She is going to be the judge, and the mayor’s office is providing a cash prize for the winners. There are $50, $40, and $30 prizes to be awarded for places one, two, and three.
The contest is open to all rising 4th and 5th graders in Rowan County.
If you want to submit a poster, it needs to be 24 by 36 inches and can be dropped off at South Main Book Company by Aug. 1. Contact the group at covidbustersnc@gmail.com or visit covidbustersnc.org.
