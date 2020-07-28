Coroner: Mother, son killed in four-vehicle crash along Highway 76 in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a four-vehicle crash that killed a mother and her son Tuesday afternoon in Florence County.
Troopers were called to the wreck around 1 p.m. along Highway 76.
Master Trooper Brian Lee said a Chevy Tahoe and Honda Civic were traveling in the westbound lanes when the Tahoe changed lanes and hit the back of the Civic.
Lee said the Civic crossed the eastbound lane, hit an embankment and overturned.
Lee added that during this time, a Nissan Maxima and GMC Yukon were disabled in the median of Highway 76.
The Tahoe then hit the rear of the Maxima, which pushed into the two pedestrians, and then also hit the Yukon.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the two people killed were a mother and son. He said 39-year-old Emily Wyatt and her 19-year-old son Dylan Wyatt, both from Lincolnton, North Carolina, died.
He added that multiple other victims were taken to local hospitals but their conditions are unknown at this time.
The Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is helping the highway patrol with the investigation into the crash.
