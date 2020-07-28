CMS teacher proposes bus drivers, custodians give ‘virtual wellness check-ins’ with students for pay

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School district is trying to balance continuing to pay certain employees who have jobs that are difficult to do while remote.
Those positions include bus drivers and custodians.
“People who are out of work, who are under-resourced, struggling,” says CMS teacher, Charlotte Smith.
Smith has a unique proposal which she believes could be a solution to two major challenges CMS is facing.
“Why would we ever lay off people when we actually have more work to do?” asks Smith.
Her proposal also helps tackle another ongoing issue in CMS - student access to social and emotional support while learning remote.
“When I call home to do my wellness checks, parents just want to talk to me about grades,” says Smith. “Which is fine, but maybe if there was someone else calling just for that - like a custodian or bus driver - maybe that student will open up a little bit, and be more vulnerable about the concerns or needs they’re having.”
Smith says that’s where employees like bus drivers and custodians come in. Smiths says those employees could be one of the people who is checking in with families and students.
“Think about if you’re custodian you’re all over the school, you’re kind of like ears and eyes everywhere in a way that maybe I’m not because I’m all preoccupied up in this lesson,” says Smith.
Tony Cole, an 18-year custodian with CMS, says hes on board with the proposal.
“You never know what kind of problems these children have once they’re away at home and away from the campus,” says Cole. “It’s a pretty good deal.”
Smith says it’s a win-win. Employees would be paid for their work checking in with students, and students would reap those benefits.
We reached out to CMS with this teacher’s idea, and the district tells us – they’re open to it.
If you’re a CMS employee and you have an idea about remote learning and or remote student support, share it with your schools leadership. CMS says it will then go to the administration.
