Charlotte FC hires head of development, U12/13 head coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte’s MLS franchise announced its first head of individual development on Tuesday.
Patrick Daka will also serve as head coach of Charlotte FC’s U12 and U13 teams, which consist of youth from North and South Carolina.
“Patrick is perfect for this unique role,” says Charlotte FC Technical Director Marc Nicholls. “While we understand the role of the team in player development, it will ultimately be the individual that needs to progress to our first team. Patrick’s ideas and demeanor align entirely with ours, and we were able to recognize this very quickly when we went to watch him train and coach. He is an ideal addition to our group.”
Daka spent 17 years playing professionally, including stints with the Zimbabwe national team, and has more than a decade’s worth of experience coaching at the youth and senior levels.
Daka will focus on the individual development of technical and and tactical skills incorporated in position-specific demands of the game, the team announced.
Most recently, the former Charlotte Eagles forward served as Technical Director with Charlotte Soccer Academy. He has also served as assistant coach with Matthews-based professional team Stumptown Athletic.
“I am excited to be part of the technical team working with the first-ever group of Charlotte FC Academy players,” says Daka. “Not only will this groundbreaking group challenge for first-team opportunities in January 2022, but they will also set the tone for all of Charlotte FC’s future players.”
