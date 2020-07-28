Carolina Panthers training camp schedule for 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers veterans checked in for training camp today to start a series of COVID test before they can be allowed into Bank of America Stadium. The rookies checked in last week and those who were negative after their coronavirus tests were on the practice field this afternoon putting in some work.
But we now know what the team schedule will be for the rest of this pandemic edition of Panthers training camp.
This is the first ever training camp away from Wofford College in Spartanburg as the NFL told teams they would have to train at their home facilities due to the pandemic. The schedule reveals a different camp that this team will go through because of COVID-19.
From August 3rd to the 11th, they will start on field conditioning and will be in the weight room. These will be done in small groups of 15, but with no OTA or mini camps, this will be the first time for them to be together on the field.
From August 12th to the 16th, the team will go through what is called a ramp up period. During this time, players can wear helmets and the workouts on the field can be 90 minutes.
On August 17th to September 6th, football is truly back as they will put on the full pads. The team is allowed to conduct 14 padded practice during this time.
With no preseason games this year, this will be the closest thing to in game action before the start of the season.
Carolina will kick off the 2020 season on September 13th when they host the Las Vegas Raiders.
