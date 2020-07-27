61-year-old man struck by vehicle in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A 61-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Rock Hill Sunday evening.
The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eden Terrace and Norwood Avenue. Police say an Oldsmobile collided with the 61-year-old pedestrian.
The victim was transported to Piedmont Medical Center with serious injuries. His name and current condition have not been released.
There is no word on how the collision happened or if any charges are being filed.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.