Tweetsie Railroad closed again due to COVID-19 guidelines just one week after reopening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of North Carolina’s oldest parks, Tweetsie Railroad, is closed again after NCDHHS officials said the train could no longer run during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The news comes just over a week after the park announced they were reopening.
“Tweetsie Railroad has received notification from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services that we are not permitted to run the train. Thus, we have no choice but to close the park and cancel upcoming special events, including K-9s in Flight, Railroad Heritage Weekend, and Ghost Train,” the website states.
The message continues, “When parks like ours are cleared to open in North Carolina, we will reevaluate the possibility of welcoming guests back to Tweetsie Railroad and hosting Tweetsie Christmas.”
The previous weekend, the park had a Golden Rail Season Pass Holders Priority Weekend, giving season pass holders the first chance to reserve a train ride.
Officials with Tweetsie told WBTV on July 17 that one main reason they were able to reopen was by keeping all the amusement park rides shut down.
Only main street with shopping and dining and the train rides were going to be part of the Tweetsie experience, they said, adding that Tweetsie has never been shut down for such an extended period during a summer since the attraction opened 63 years ago.
Tweetsie Railroad officials said the park is following North Carolina state and federal CDC regulations.
The park was requiring all guests 11-years-old and older to wear face coverings and to keep six feet apart from other guests.
The park also instituted additional cleaning and sanitizing procedures throughout the facilities, among several other changes for safety.
All those changes were for naught, it seems, with the park now being closed. There is no word on when they might reopen.
