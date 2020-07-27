Trooper struck by car on I-485 improving in ‘small steps'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper is gradually improving after being struck by a car while investigating a fatal wreck on I-485 earlier this month.
Trooper Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo was near the scene where five people were killed in a wreck the night before when a car struck him the morning of July 4 on the outer loop of Interstate 485 at West W.T. Harris Boulevard. The trooper was taken to the hospital in “very critical condition.”
Monday, North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Ray Pierce said Lopez-Alcedo was “still in a slow recovery process” and that “each day he is making improvements, small steps.”
According to a GoFundMe created for Lopez-Alcedo family, Lopez-Alcedo has a long fight ahead of him to recovery.
“He has suffered significant injuries to his body and brain, the extent of which have not been fully diagnosed, the GoFundMe said. “His recovery will take months or even years, will require countless medical appointments and unknown expenses for this amazing family.”
Troy Douglas Edmiston was charged with felony Move Over Violation in the crash that injured Lopez-Alcedo.
The State Highway Patrol set up a team of troopers to solely focus on patrolling I-485 for speeding, which they say is the major factor when it comes to crashes on highways.
The team is made up of a handful of troopers and will focus on the area of I-485 where the July 3 and July 4 crashes happened, saying it’s the area that needs the most patrolling.
Trooper Lopez-Alcedo was in the process of shutting down I-485 so that the Highway Patrol’s Reconstruction Team could relaunch some drones to get aerial photographs of the road, Pierce told WBTV News.
He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
“The trooper had made it to Exit 21,” Pierce said. “He started slowing traffic down. He exited his patrol vehicle, was in the process of shutting down lanes of travel when his vehicle was struck by a motor vehicle. His patrol vehicle then struck him at a high rate of speed.”
Trooper Lopez-Alcedo is assigned to Troop H, District 5 (Mecklenburg County) and is a two-year veteran of the State Highway Patrol. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol Collision Reconstruction Unit is conducting the investigation.
“Our Patrol family is hurting with the devastating news of Trooper Lopez’s injury, his family needs our prayers for what is undoubtedly an uphill fight,” said Col. Glenn M. McNeill, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “We will stand alongside our brother and his precious family in the hours and days to come and maintain hope that there will be a full recovery for this devoted public servant.”
Five people were killed, including four members of a Belmont family, in a series of crashes on Interstate 485 Friday night started by a driver speeding at over 100 mph, authorities said.
A Go Fund Me has been created to help the family with medical costs. You can donate here.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.