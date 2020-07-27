‘Transformational gift’: Anonymous donor commits $95 million to CCU

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – An anonymous donor has donated what has been described as a “transformational gift” to Coastal Carolina University.
The university announced that it has secured a $95 million planned gift from the donor. A planned gift means that language in the donor’s will or trust specifying that a gift will be made to an individual or organization as part of an estate plan. Planned gifts are most often granted once the donor has died.
The school said this money will provide unprecedented funding for CCU’s academic and athletic programs.
“This transformational gift will forever impact Coastal Carolina University,” said CCU President David A. DeCenzo, Ph.D. “We are extremely grateful for the donor’s faith in the University’s mission. Without question, this donation will provide tremendous financial support for Coastal Carolina’s future growth and development.”
The donor describes himself as a Black entrepreneur and philanthropist under 30 years old who lives in Alabama and has a background in financial services and agriculture. He is committed to initiatives that support and betterment of communities. CCU stated that the donor is also involved with several institutions in Alabama, including Miles College, one of the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities.
“Coastal Carolina is an up-and-coming university on the verge of greatness,” said the donor. “During my visit to campus, I was struck by its overall beauty and cordial atmosphere. With its proximity to Myrtle Beach and strong academic and athletic programs, I firmly believe Coastal Carolina is well on its way to becoming recognized as one of the top public, liberal arts institutions in the nation. It is my sincere hope that this gift will serve as impetus for others to fully support this wonderful university.”
