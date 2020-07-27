S.C. superintendent approves Clover school reopening plan

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina’s superintendent of education has approved Clover School District’s reopening plan, along with five other districts across the state.
Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced the approval of six school district reopening plans submitted to the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE).
According to the Rock Hill Herald, Clover School District’s final reopening plan has three modes of instruction.
- “Hybrid Model,” which is what will be in place at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, puts the district’s middle school and high school students on an “A/B/SEE” schedule: Half the students receive in-person instruction on Monday and Wednesday; half do so on Tuesday and Thursday; and select students will use time on Friday to get extra help classes and participate in small group learning. Elementary school students will receive in-person instruction five days a week under this model, but they’ll participate in school activities throughout the year with their “classroom family” only.
- The district’s least-restrictive plan, the “Traditional Model,” allows all students in all grades to attend school every day, requiring students to follow health and safety protocols - including sanitizing classrooms and limiting large group gatherings in common indoor areas. Mask wearing is optional but recommended.
- Most-restrictive plan, the “eLearning Model,” where all classes are virtual.
The school district is offering elementary parents five-day, face-to-face instruction through their phased-in “Family Model” that includes enhanced safety protocols and keeping students together in cohorts to mitigate the spread of disease.
The school district’s first day of school is Aug. 24. Winter break will be Dec. 21-Jan. 4. Spring break will last from April 2-April 9.
The last day for high school students will be June 9, and the last day for the rest of the district’s students will be June 16.
The other five school districts whose reopening plans have been approved are:
- Allendale County School District
- Anderson School District Five
- Berkeley County School District
- Saluda County Schools
- Spartanburg County School District Two
“The plans approved today offer parents high quality, innovative face to face and virtual options while keeping student and staff safety as their top priority,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “I commend these school communities for considering the latest scientific data and guidance along with the academic, social and emotional needs of students to make localized decisions. Our goal is for every school to return to five day face to face instruction as quickly as safety conditions allow. South Carolinians can support their neighborhood school by wearing a face mask, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly, and staying at home when sick. These precautions have the potential to significantly expedite our education system’s return to normalcy.”
In order to be approved school districts must meet key criteria set by the SCDE.
These criteria include – offering both a virtual and face to face option, a time frame to review operational plans to move towards full five day face-to-face instruction model, and the establishment of how high quality instruction and a broad range of student services will be provided.
Unlike the emergency remote learning that was required during COVID-19 school closures, students participating in virtual options will have a daily instructional schedule, receive frequent teacher feedback, and face high standards for earning passing grades.
The large number of South Carolina families choosing a 100 percent virtual option has enabled districts to safely offer face to face instruction with added precautions despite the high spread of COVID-19 in many communities.
To date, the SCDE has received 73 reopening plans and is awaiting plans from eight districts who were granted extensions.
Detailed information regarding approved plans can be found by following this link.
Superintendent Spearman is also instituting a statewide face mask requirement for all school bus riders, including students, drivers, and staff.
The SCDE and DHEC continue to expect and strongly encourage all students and staff to wear face masks within the school building.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.