Salisbury Transit begins ADA Paratransit service

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury Transit System will provide ADA Paratransit service to area residents, effective Monday, Aug. 3. Previously, the Rowan Transit System provided the city’s ADA Paratransit service via a third party.
Due to the transition from the third party, Rowan Transit will no longer take reservations as of Thursday, July 30, nor provide ADA Paratransit as of Friday, July 31.
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., all passengers may schedule reservations with Salisbury Transit by calling 704-638-5252 or 704-638-5253. Trips may be reserved up to seven days before the actual trip. Same-day service is not offered. Early bookings allow more time to provide a quality scheduled trip.
Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., ADA Paratransit passengers can make reservations for Monday, the next business service day. If it is a holiday and Salisbury Transit/ADA Paratransit is closed, ADA passengers may leave their trip information and contact telephone number on the after-hours voicemail for next business day trips.
Below is additional information to ensure a smooth transition from Rowan Transit to Salisbury Transit:
* Monday, July 27 - Salisbury Transit will start taking reservations for trips taken on or after Aug. 3, by calling 704-638-5252 or 704-638-5253.
* Thursday, July 30 - The last day Rowan Transit will take reservations for trips.
* Friday, July 31 - The last day Rowan Transit will transport ADA Paratransit riders.
* Monday, Aug. 3 - Salisbury Transit will start transporting ADA Paratransit riders.
The ADA Paratransit Rider’s Guide, which includes information about how to schedule a ride, explains the no-show policy, and provides guidelines for a positive experience when riding with Salisbury Transit, is available online at https://salisburync.gov/Government/Transit/ADA
To request a copy of this guide in an alternate format, call 704-638-5252 or email Ms. Terry Simmons at tsimm@salisburync.gov<mailto:tsimm@salisburync.gov>.
