Rock Hill’s Winthrop delays in-person instruction in fall, cites COVID-19 threat

ROCK HILL, S.C. (ROCK HILL HERALD) - Winthrop students will begin the 2020-21 academic year learning remotely.
Interim President George Hynd announced Monday afternoon that Winthrop’s fall semester will begin online Aug. 24, and in-person instruction won’t begin until Sept. 8.
The message from Hynd, which was sent to all Winthrop faculty and staff, cites the surging COVID-19 cases South Carolinians have witnessed the past two weeks — which have “increased anxiety among students and parents about returning to campus.”
“After a great deal of consideration of the available data regarding COVID-19 infection rates and for the health concerns and safety of our students, faculty, and staff, we have made the difficult decision to begin our fall semester remotely,” Hynd said in a statement. “This is a two-week delay of in-person classes, but it is necessary for the protection of our students. We strongly feel this decision to begin our academic year remotely is the right decision.”
Plans to revise residence hall move-in dates and to reduce housing and dining fees are being developed, Hynd said.
He also said if the COVID-19 infection rate remains high during the first week of September, the Rock Hill, S.C., university may “revisit this decision and determine whether it makes sense to continue to offer instruction remotely a bit longer.”
The news comes less than a week after the Big South Conference announced that it would begin its fall sports season on Sept. 3.