Police seek men who pawned stolen audio equipment from Maiden church

MAIDEN, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Maiden, North Carolina are looking for two men who are believed to have broken into a church, stole speakers and microphones and pawned them off.
Police say First Freewill Baptist Church in Maiden was broken into between July 15 and July 18 when two speakers and several microphones were stolen.
A surveillance camera captured two men pawning one of the speakers at a pawn shop in Hickory.
Maiden Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the two suspects from the surveillance photos.
Both males are described as white and in their 20s. One has long black hair and the other is wearing a ball cap.
The speakers are approximately 4 feet tall with two microphones.
If you have any information, contact the Maiden Police Department at (828) 428-5005.
