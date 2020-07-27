Pathway to a private school football season is clear, but a big decision still to come before they get the green light

“Our first game is Green Level out of Cary (4A North Carolina public school) and we’re not going to be able to play that game,” said Grier. “The September 4th game is Jenkins High School, a 3A semifinalist out of Georgia. The head coach called today and we’re trying to figure it out. We still don’t know. I just think the biggest thing is we have to get to phase 3. The big thing is to continue to prove that we can do this safely. Whether it is being responsible and contentious about wearing masks, whatever we need to do to help that along.”