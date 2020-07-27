No break in the heat wave

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will mark the 18th straight day of high temperatures of 90° - or better – in Charlotte and we look to continue with that trend for the week ahead. Morning low temperatures will start off in the lower 70s (lower 60s for the mountains), with afternoon high temperatures ranging from the low to middle 90s in the piedmont, to lower 80s for the mountains today and Tuesday before we back off the intense heat just a little bit late in the week.
There’ll be a couple of isolated thunderstorms around this afternoon and again later Tuesday before more widespread showers and thunderstorms break out Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Even though no organized severe weather is anticipated, any storm that develops may contain heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds and localized flooding could be an issue in some neighborhoods.
No tropical activity is expected to impact the Carolinas this week, but we are tracking a weather disturbance in the Central Atlantic Ocean today, which will likely develop into a tropical depression and eventually a tropical storm in the week ahead.
A lot can change in the coming days, yet weather models forecast this system to head toward the Bahamas by the end of next weekend, so this will be something we’ll need to monitor.
Keep cool and have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
