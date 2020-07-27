No break in the heat wave

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will mark the 18th straight day of high temperatures of 90° - or better – in Charlotte and we look to continue with that trend for the week ahead. Morning low temperatures will start off in the lower 70s (lower 60s for the mountains), with afternoon high temperatures ranging from the low to middle 90s in the piedmont, to lower 80s for the mountains today and Tuesday before we back off the intense heat just a little bit late in the week.