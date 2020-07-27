Missing Rowan County woman found in neighbor’s pool

Sheriff does not suspect foul play

The woman was reported missing on Thursday afternoon from a home on Basinger Kluttz Road. (Source: WBTV File)
By David Whisenant | July 27, 2020 at 9:27 AM EDT - Updated July 27 at 9:27 AM

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Foul play is not suspected in the death of a 74-year-old woman found deceased in a neighbor’s swimming pool.

The woman was reported missing from her home on Basinger Klutz Road on Thursday afternoon just after 2:00 pm. Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office began searching the area, with help from neighbors.

According to the report, about thirty minutes after the search began, a neighbor discovered the woman in her above ground pool in the back yard of a home on Raymond Meadows Road.

The victim, identified as Kay Basinger Peeler, was believed to have been suffering from a cognitive impairment, was last seen at around 1:00 pm by a home health care nurse.

