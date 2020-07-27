Local fire department conducts raffle for injured NC state trooper

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As a North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper is making “small steps” to recovery, a group of first responders are showing their support.
Trooper Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo was struck by a car on I-485 on the morning of July 4 while investigating a crash that killed five people the night before.
Members of the Mineral Springs Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department is holding a raffle to benefit Trooper Lopez-Alcedo and his family.
Tickets are 1 for $10, 5 for $40 and 15 or $100.
Prizes will be raffled off, and the proceeds of the sales will be going to the trooper and his family.
Mineral Springs Fire Department says those wanted to purchase raffle tickets can Venmo your name and phone number to @MineralSpringsvfd to buy tickets, or stop the station located at 5804 Waxhaw Hwy, Mineral Springs, NC 28108.
Prizes include: 5 SCBA airpack lamps; Handmade Wooden American Flag; Free Dryer Vent Cleaning; Free Dental Savers Plan; Swag bags/RAM cooler; and two free lawn services.
On Monday, North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Ray Pierce said Lopez-Alcedo was “still in a slow recovery process” and that “each day he is making improvements, small steps.”
According to a GoFundMe created for Lopez-Alcedo family, Lopez-Alcedo has a long fight ahead of him to recovery.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.