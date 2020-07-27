Local families push for in-person nursing home visits, state extends restrictions

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family members who have residents in nursing homes in North Carolina say they are getting frustrated at not being allowed to have safe, in-person visits with their loved ones.
A woman in Rowan County says it has now been 138 days since she’s been able to visit her 90-year-old mother. She and members of other families are hoping the Governor hears their plea, in spite of a new order just released on Friday that would keep those restrictions in place for another 60 days.
The North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services says the restrictions are in place because there have been more than 7000 COVID-19 cases and more than 900 deaths in North Carolina in nursing homes and residential care facilities. Even so, these families say there must be a way to arrange for safe, in-person visits.
“I haven’t seen her since March 11 as far as one-on-one,” Amy McGuire of Landis said. “I’ve missed Easter with her, I’ve missed Mother’s Day with her, I missed her 90th birthday. It’s like she’s just giving up.”
It’s one of those things that many have taken for granted prior to the COVID-19 pandemic…being able to visit a loved one in a nursing home. Now there’s only one way to do that.
“Unless they are fixing to be on death bed, that’s the only way we can get in there,” McGuire said.
McGuire sees here 90-year-old mother a few times a week, but it has to be through a window, and she says it’s getting harder for her to communicate with her mother.
“She’s forgetting how to use the phone,” McGuire said, “so it’s hard to communicate with her through the window.”
McGuire is part of a growing movement that would have the state relax restrictions when it comes to nursing home visits…to have a safe way to see their loved ones in person.
“They’re at the end of their life, a lot of them are, we don’t know how much longer we have with them, we feel like they’re prisoners.”
McGuire is happy with the care her mother receives at Liberty Commons in Salisbury, and happy for what staff members have done to try and bridge the gap.
“I said can you give my mother a big hug. She said I’ll be glad to, I about started crying,” McGuire added. “I went around to the window and when I got around there the lady was still waiting with my mother and she gave her a big hug for me, and it was all I could do not to cry, I won’t cry in front of my mother”
The news for Amy and other families has not been encouraging. An order issued on Friday by the state keeps the restrictions in place for the next 60 days.
According to a press release from NCDHHS, “current restrictions remain in place as NCDHHS collaborates with industry and advocacy organizations, monitors progress and evaluates options to best protect the health and wellbeing of staff, residents and their loved ones.
To slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives, nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities, including combination skilled nursing/adult care assisted living facilities must continue to restrict visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations, including end-of-life situations. Communal dining and group activities also remain restricted.
Since the start of the pandemic, North Carolina has taken early and aggressive action to protect residents of long-terms care facilities. Residents in nursing and adult care homes are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19, and the nature of long-term care facilities makes it difficult to control an outbreak.”
Reached on Monday, Senator Carl Ford (R-Rowan, Stanly) said that any decision on easing restrictions in nursing homes would come from Governor Cooper.
“As of now it’s all up to one person. The Governor. We hear he may be relaxing it soon to outdoor visits,” Cooper said.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.