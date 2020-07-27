Kyrie Irving commits $1.5 million for WNBA players skipping season

NEW YORK (AP) - Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is committing $1.5 million to supplement the income of WNBA players who choose not to play this season.
That can be because of coronavirus concerns or social justice reasons.
The funds will come from the KAI Empowerment Initiative that Irving launched Monday.
It will also provide players with a financial literacy program created by UBS.
The WNBA season began Saturday and will be played entirely at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
To be eligible for Irving’s program, WNBA players must give insight into their decisions and not be receiving salaries from any other entity.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.