Insurance company agrees to pay $27,000 hospital bill for Concord family after WBTV report

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An insurance company is agreeing to pay a $27,000 hospital bill for a family in Concord.
After fighting with a local hospital for nine months, the family had turned to WBTV for help.
The Moners claimed Atrium Health did not obtain the required pre-authorization until after their son’s admission into the hospital, and because of that the pre-authorization and coverage was denied.
It turns out that under Moner's insurance with Anthem BlueCross BlueShield, the hospital treatment needed "pre-authorization" prior to their son's admission.
Atrium was demanding the $27,000 payment in full and had turned the couple over to a collection agency.
More than a week after the WBTV story aired, the couple says Anthem has now agreed to pay the entire bill.
They also say, Atrium has agreed to take the Moners’ account out of collections.
If you have a medical billing problem we can help resolve, call our tip line or email us at investigates@wbtv.com.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.