Family of man killed by drunk driver in Kannapolis ‘shocked’ by sudden loss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord family is grieving the loss of their son, while the person allegedly responsible faces charges.
26-year-old Jeremiah Williams was hit and killed walking home from his job at an Amazon facility in Kannapolis last week.
The driver, 22-year-old Taylor Walczak, is now facing charges of driving while impaired and felony death by vehicle.
“The police came to my door and they said, ‘Ma’am are the mother of Jeremiah Williams?‘ I said, ‘yes sir.‘ He said, ‘well, he had an accident this morning and it was fatal,” mother Sharon Donaway recalls. “It just took my breath. I didn’t know what do.”
Donaway said her son was walking home from his first day at the Amazon fulfillment center in Kannapolis when he was hit and killed.
“I believe everyone is human people make mistakes, but her mistake cost my son his life,” she said.
Williams shared a 7-month-old daughter with Sharice Givens.
“It’s tough because he wasn’t a bad person,” Givens said. “He loved his kids.”
He also had another child on the way with his girlfriend India Wilson who was due to be born this Wednesday.
“It hurts a lot just because he was excited to have a son, and we were always so adamant about having our family and building something bigger than what we had individually, so it just hurts,” Wilson said.
For now, they’re focusing on the good times.
“He had the biggest smile that I’ve ever seen in my life,” Wilson said.
His mother placed flowers where he lost his life. She too is holding onto the memories.
“He was a jokester,” Donaway said. “He loved everyone, he joked around, he just made everyone laugh in his presence.”
A GoFundMe has been set up as a college fund for his two children.
