Deputies investigate after homeowner shoots, kills uninvited visitor in Lancaster County
By WBTV Web Staff | July 27, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT - Updated July 27 at 3:21 PM

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a shooting death after a homeowner fatally shot an uninvited visitor in Lancaster County over the weekend.

Deputies responded to a burglary call around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on Fox Ridge Lane in Indian Land.

Officers said a 37-year-old man drove to the residence uninvited where his ex-girlfriend was visiting.

Deputies said the 37-year-old man upset that the woman was there.

The homeowner, a 40-year-old man, allowed the former boyfriend to come inside to the downstairs kitchen.

The homeowner went upstairs to talk with the woman, who was in a walk-in closet in the master bedroom suite.

Soon after, the former boyfriend made his way upstairs and confronted the homeowner and the woman at the closet door.

Officers said a disturbance ensued and the homeowner fired a handgun at the former boyfriend, who was shot and died at the scene.

The woman was taken to a medical facility to be treated for injuries and later released.

A search warrant for the home and the former boyfriend’s automobile was obtained, and evidence was collected.

There have not been any arrests.

