CMPD officer charged with impaired driving, weapons violation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer was charged with impaired driving in Union County over the weekend.
Officer Lorenzo Knaff is facing charges of DWI and carrying a concealed weapon after he was arrested on Sunday by the NC State Highway Patrol.
He has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.
CMPD said Knaff was hired on May 15, 2006, and is currently assigned to the Airport Law Enforcement Division.
“It is always disheartening to me when I learn that one of our officers has violated the very laws that we are sworn to uphold,” CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings said. “Professional accountability is a priority for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and our officers are expected to maintain this standard at all times.”
