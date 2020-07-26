Union County Public School virtual academy enrollment closes midnight Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Families who choose not to send their child to school in person in Union County Public Schools have the option of a new full-time remote instructional model for grades 2-12.
UCPS says students in the Virtual Academy will have the flexibility to work at their own pace and schedule over the course of the day.
However, students will not be taught in their traditional classes. Students will instead be enrolled in a ‘virtual cohort.‘
Students will be assigned instruction from a teacher either at their assigned school or a school in their ‘cluster'.
The teaching will be made up of both live and recorded sessions, according to the district’s FAQ page.
Families who are interested in enrolling their child in UCPS virtual academy can do so here.
