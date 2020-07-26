SCSO: Body of missing child recovered from Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The body of a small child who disappeared in the Mississippi River Saturday has been recovered after hours of searching, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
This comes after search and rescue teams recovered a woman's body from the river at the Meeman-Shelby Forest boat ramp Saturday evening.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says both of them had been swimming in the Mississippi River.
Search crews found the child's body on Sunday afternoon.
The news shocked park visitors like David Zaricor.
"I can't imagine. I just can't imagine that," said Zaricor. "Breaks your heart to think about it."
It's the second tragedy in the area in a span of a week.
Last Sunday, July 19th, authorities recovered the body of a fisherman who went underwater.
A witness told WMC Action News 5 the man was trying to retrieve his fishing hook, but couldn't swim and accidentally fell in.
Deputies say another person nearly drowned in the river the week before that.
"It's a very dangerous body of water," said Ronald Pope, a local fisherman. "I've navigated these waters for the last 20 years on different boats I've owned and it is very dangerous."
Authorities say it's all a sad reminder about the importance of life jackets and water safety.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says the identities of the victims have not been confirmed.
They say five agencies assisted SCSO in the search. They include the Memphis Police Department, Shelby County Fire Department, Millington Fire Department, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Tipton County Search and Rescue.
