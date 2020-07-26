Rain and storm chances increase through the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunday, July 26th was the 17th day in a row of 90+ degree high temperatures at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, and we look to continue with that trend for the week ahead.
Morning low temperatures will start off in the lower 70s (lower 60s for the NC mountains), with afternoon high temperatures ranging from the lower 90s in the piedmont, to lower 80s for the NC mountains.
Isolated storms will be possible for Monday with scattered storms likely for Tuesday through Saturday.
Even though no organized or widespread severe weather is anticipated, any storm that develops may contain heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds.
No tropical activity is expected to impact the Carolinas this week, yet we are tracking a weather disturbance in the Central Atlantic, which will likely develop into a tropical depression and tropical storm in the week ahead.
A lot can change in the coming days, yet weather models forecast this system to head toward the Bahamas by the end of next weekend.
Have a great start to the week!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
