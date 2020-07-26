Police investigate homicide after Statesville man shot, crashed car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed after he was shot while driving and crashing in Statesville early Sunday.
Police say 39-year-old Courtney Deshawn Bradshaw, from Statesville, died at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.
Officers responded to a car crash around 2:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Elam Avenue in Statesville.
Police located a Chevrolet Avalanche that had crashed into a tree.
Investigators determined the car left the road and struck a telephone pole before crashing into a tree.
The driver of the car, identified as Bradshaw, was found dead inside the car.
Officers found what appeared to be numerous gunshot holes in the vehicle.
Statesville police are investigating the incident.
No other information was provided.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to please call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3609 or contacted the Investigations Division directly at 704-878-3515.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.