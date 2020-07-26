Motorcycle road skills tests to resume in NC on Tuesday

The road tests will be available to the public by appointment only on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, as the weather permits. An appointment can be set up online on the DMV website. Designated appointment times will be 8:30, 8:50 and 9:10 a.m., and 2:30, 2:50 and 3:10 p.m. Customers will be required to wear a mask or other face covering and will be subject to COVID-19 pre-screening.