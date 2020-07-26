More heat indices near 100 degrees!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Hanna will bring heavy rain to southern Texas and then move into Mexico, where it will weaken today and tomorrow.
We are also watching another tropical disturbance out in the Atlantic. Right now, it is much closer to Africa than to us but some models are showing signs of development over the next few days as it moves west.
This is one we will be monitoring all week as it has the potential to move closer to the US east coast. If that happens, it would be more than a week away but it bears watching.
Make it a great Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
