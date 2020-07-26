Michelle Patterson appointed to Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Board of Trustees

An active agriculture, education and community advocate, Patterson serves as chair of the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee and is a member of the Rowan County Tourism Development Board, Rowan County Tourism Development Marketing Committee, Novant Health Board of Trustees, West Rowan High School FFA Alumni Association and N.C. State University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Foundation Board. She also serves as regional director of the North Carolina Agritourism Networking Association and is co-chair of the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Career and Technical Education Advisory Committee. She has received the Rowan County United Way Helping Hand Award and was a 2019 nominee for the agency’s Purpose Prize.