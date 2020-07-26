Michelle Patterson appointed to Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Board of Trustees

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has announced the appointment of Michelle Patterson to the College’s Board of Trustees. Patterson oversees daily operations, marketing, educational tours and event planning for Patterson Farm Market & Tours and is a member of numerous community development initiatives and organizations.
“I believe that Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is an essential and relevant element of our community’s success, and I am looking forward to contributing to its mission as a member of the Board of Trustees,” Patterson said.
An active agriculture, education and community advocate, Patterson serves as chair of the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee and is a member of the Rowan County Tourism Development Board, Rowan County Tourism Development Marketing Committee, Novant Health Board of Trustees, West Rowan High School FFA Alumni Association and N.C. State University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Foundation Board. She also serves as regional director of the North Carolina Agritourism Networking Association and is co-chair of the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Career and Technical Education Advisory Committee. She has received the Rowan County United Way Helping Hand Award and was a 2019 nominee for the agency’s Purpose Prize.
Patterson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing from the College of Charleston and worked in banking before beginning her career with Patterson Farm more than 25 years ago.
“I am proud to welcome Michelle Patterson to our board, and I am confident that she will provide valuable support as we carry out the College’s stated mission to build sustainable futures through the power of learning,” said Carl M. Short, chair of the Rowan-Cabarrus Board of Trustees.
Rowan-Cabarrus Board of Trustees members are responsible for attending board meetings and key Rowan-Cabarrus events, in addition to advising on policy issues and participating in trustee education programs.
Appointed trustees objectively fulfill duties as established by the General Statutes of North Carolina and the board’s bylaws and policies, independent of concern for any group, organization, appointing board, or political entity other than the students, citizens of the service area and the College.
“As a local businesswoman who is committed to serving and improving our community, Michelle Patterson will be a valuable addition to the Board of Trustees,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president. “She joins a group of accomplished, dedicated and engaged members who have been involved extensively with the community and work hard to help map the best possible path forward for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.”
For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).
