Man on run after body found in driveway in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near a home in Lincoln County.
Deputies say a 33-year-old Johnny Ray Cook has been charged in the death 65-year-old Ronald Lee Ewing.
Cook, from Cherryville, has not been located. Deputies and SWAT team investigators are searching for Cook, who has been charged with second-degree murder.
Deputies say Ewing’s body was found near a home in the 1100 block of Howard’s Creek Mill Road. Ewing was found dead in the driveway.
Anyone with information on the incident or the whereabouts of Johnny Ray Cook is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
