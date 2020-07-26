Invasion! The threat from Asian giant hornets

If you talk to Chris Looney, or any other scientists, though, they’ll tell you they’re not really fans of the name. “‘Murder hornet’ doesn’t work, for a couple of reasons,” said Looney. “One of them, it exaggerates the human health risk. These are human health risks, but like I said, we don’t want to be stung by one. If you’re allergic to one, obviously, that can be really dangerous. And even if you’re not allergic, multiple stings certainly can lead to being hospitalized and sometimes rarely even death. But it turns out it’s not that many people that die from this any given year in the places where it’s native.”