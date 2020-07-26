Group gathers to support ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement in Huntersville

“This is not a trend for your own benefit. This is not for social media. This is a serious issue,” rally co-organizer Alexandra Drakeford said. “It impacts my life and people who look like me. So honestly, just because you may be back to normal, it doesn’t mean my life or any other Black is back to normal. So just continue to fight, continue to go out and vote. When the time come around, continue to spread awareness, continue to be an ally and continue the fight."