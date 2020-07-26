Florida fugitive charged with sexual battery of child arrested in western N.C.; missing 5-year-old safe

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fugitive from Florida was arrested in western North Carolina, and a missing 5-year-old was located in his tractor-trailer truck on Saturday.
Rapheal Malik Akbar Arnold, 32, was wanted for sexual battery on a child under the age of 12 in Citrus County, Florida.
On July 16, an arrest warrant was issued in Citrus County, Florida, for Arnold, who was known to be a long-distance truck driver, according to authorities.
Authorities say information led them to Highway 74 in Rutherford County where Arnold was traveling. He was stopped by highway patrol around 4 p.m., was arrested and taken to the Rutherford County Jail.
Arnold’s 5-year-old child, who was reported missing in Florida for three weeks, was found in the truck, officials say.
Arnold is being held in jail without bond, pending his extradition back to Florida. Authorities say the child was turned over to the Rutherford County Department of Social Services.
