Casket of U.S. Rep. John Lewis carried across Selma bridge

(WMBF) - The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis crossed the Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma, Alabama, one final time Sunday - as memorial services continue for the Georgia congressman and civil rights icon.
His casket was carried across the bridge in a horse-drawn carriage on Sunday. Lewis and other civil rights marchers were beaten on the bridge 55 years ago, in an event known as “Bloody Sunday.” It’s considered one of the pivotal moments in the fight for voting rights for African Americans.
Lewis will lie in repose at the Alabama Capitol on Sunday afternoon.
The latest services come a day after the longtime lawmaker was remembered in his hometown of Troy, Alabama on Saturday.
Lewis died on July 17 at the age of 80.
