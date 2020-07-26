Cabarrus County and City of Kannapolis win state communication awards

The City of Kannapolis received a second place award in the category of printed publications for the Downtown Revitalization Block Map. The City has used the block map, electronically and in print form, to illustrate the entirety of the downtown project. The one-page visual representation is reader friendly, appealing and showcases downtown and the projects coming to life with easy to read graphics, artist renderings and quick bullets of information. The piece identifies the downtown block-by-block and provides information on what redevelopment is planned for each block of buildings in the heart of downtown Kannapolis. The piece has been used to market the properties, in public meetings and tours of the downtown, to provide illustration of the project to investors and many other stakeholders. To view the map - https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Portals/1/Documents/Press%20Releases/Downtown%20Block%20Map%20October%202019.pdf