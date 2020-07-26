AMBER ALERT: Missing Longview 3-year-old

LONGVIEW, Texas (KSLA) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Neveah Chaseberry out of Longview, Texas. Law enforcement officials believe she is in grave or immediate danger.
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Neveah was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, July, 15, in the 200 block of West Melton Street in Longview. Neveah is two feet and six inches tall and weighs between 30-40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Longview police are searching for Donnie Ray Chaseberry, 53, in connection with her abduction.
Donnie Ray Chaseberry is believed to be driving a gold Lexus GS300 with the license plate: JFT9567. The car has tinted windows and a spoiler on the back.
The suspect is five feet and eleven inches tall, weighs about 260 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both arms, abdomen, chest, and back. He also has a scar on his left elbow.
If you have any information about where this child might be, contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.
