VIDEO: Woman dragged in gas station parking lot during armed carjacking in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a woman was dragged in a gas station parking lot as a man stole a vehicle in Concord on July 25.
Concord Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to identify the man involved in the armed robbery/carjacking.
The incident occurred at the Circle K located at 8501 Concord Mills Blvd.
Police say the suspect got out of a stolen red Hyundai Santa Fe, forced the victim out of her vehicle at gunpoint, and drug her a short distance, resulting in minor injuries to the victim.
Concord Police located the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it when the suspect fled.
The chase continued until the suspect lost control and crashed into another vehicle in Charlotte, where the suspect fled on foot from the scene of the accident.
While Concord Police continue to work to locate the suspect, the department has identified and issued six secure custody orders on the suspect’s accomplices in this case.
Photos taken during the incident show the suspect wearing a maroon shirt with “AERO NY 1987” written on the front, black or navy pants, and red shoes.
Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect shown below, contact the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.
