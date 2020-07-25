Still humid but not as many weekend storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The weekend will be a pretty typical summertime one. Highs will be in the low 90s both days.
The humidity still refuses to budge but thunderstorm chances will back down a tad from the past few days. There is a 40 percent chance – mainly in the mountains this time. Sunday’s rain chance will be around 30 percent.
We will heat back up to the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday. Thunderstorm chances will be between 20 and 30 percent each afternoon.
By the end of the week, highs will be in the low 90s. The afternoon thunderstorm chance will be around 40 percent each day.
We are watching the tropics. As of now, nothing appears to be a threat to the Carolina coast. Hanna is headed for Texas and Mexico. Gonzalo is bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the Windward Islands today.
Make it a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
