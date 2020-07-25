Segregation, King meeting set Lewis on quest for justice

Lewis — then called by his middle name, Robert — was one of 10 children born into a sharecropping family. His parents saved enough money to buy their own farm where the Lewis children worked the fields and tended the animals. A young Lewis was less fond of field work — often grousing about the grueling task — but eagerly took on the job of tending the chickens. An aspiring minister, the young Lewis would preach to the chickens to practice his craft.