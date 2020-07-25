CMPD deploys pepper spray at protesters during clash in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Large crowds clashed in uptown Charlotte Saturday afternoon, and at times, provided tense moments.
A “Defund the Police” movement marched to Marshall Park where a “Blue Lives Matter” rally was happening.
At one point, a police officer appeared to have deployed pepper spray into a group of protesters.
This comes just two days after a judge dissolved the temporary restraining order that limited the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s use of riot control agents during protests.
CMPD said it was managing a rally on Saturday when counter-protesters arrived.
Police said no other agents were used and no arrests were made.
A CMPD spokesperson tweeted that officers on bikes started using pepper on one protestor after that person tried to steal an officer's bike.
The video received by WBTV shows that pepper spray appeared to have struck multiple people.
The confrontations eventually settled down.
