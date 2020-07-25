NFL, NFLPA reach agreement on COVID-19 adjustments

NEW YORK (WAFB) - An agreement has been reached between the NFL and NFLPA about adjustments to the CBA during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The NFL clubs and the NFL Players Association approved an agreement that broadly resolves all outstanding issues relating to the opening of training camps and start of the 2020 season,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Training camps will begin as scheduled.”
NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted a statement from the NFLPA shortly after the deal was reached.
Training camps are scheduled to start on Tuesday, July 28.
The agreed-upon deal includes an allowance for 16-man practice squads, high-risk and general opt-outs of participation due to the pandemic (deadline date to be determined), and the absence of a preseason for 2020, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported earlier Friday.
According Rapoport, there will be a 20-day ramp-up period for training camp and a maximum of 14 practices in pads.
