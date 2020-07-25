Maurice Petty, Hall of Fame engine builder, dies at 81

Kansas City, Kan. (AP) - NASCAR Hall of Fame member Maurice Petty has died. He died Saturday and no cause was given.
He was the son of Lee Petty and brother of Richard Petty, and his ability to turn a wrench earned him the nickname “The Chief” in the garage.
Maurice Petty was the first engine builder to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
He helped the Petty family dynasty win 198 races and seven championships in NASCAR’s premier series. Maurice Petty was 81 years old.
